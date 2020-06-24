8349 Edgepoint Trail

Amenities

The Perfect 1 Story, 4 bedroom, 2 bath home in sought after Lakes of River Trails. Split bedrooms, lots of open space for entertainment, kitchen island, great closets and storage, an abundance of windows and natural light! New HVAC added in 2017 with energy efficient solar panels. Freshly painted inside. Spacious covered patio overlooking the lush landscaping in the backyard. A waterfall feature adds to the peace and tranquility. AND, this home comes equipped with Kitchen Refrigerator, Laundry Washer and Dryer! HEB schools! Enjoy community lakes and walking trails. Easy access to Northeast Mall, Shopping, Dinning and Entertainment. Conveniently located on the 820 and 121 and 183 corridor.