8349 Edgepoint Trail
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8349 Edgepoint Trail

8349 Edgepoint Trail · No Longer Available
Location

8349 Edgepoint Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76053
River Trails

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
The Perfect 1 Story, 4 bedroom, 2 bath home in sought after Lakes of River Trails. Split bedrooms, lots of open space for entertainment, kitchen island, great closets and storage, an abundance of windows and natural light! New HVAC added in 2017 with energy efficient solar panels. Freshly painted inside. Spacious covered patio overlooking the lush landscaping in the backyard. A waterfall feature adds to the peace and tranquility. AND, this home comes equipped with Kitchen Refrigerator, Laundry Washer and Dryer! HEB schools! Enjoy community lakes and walking trails. Easy access to Northeast Mall, Shopping, Dinning and Entertainment. Conveniently located on the 820 and 121 and 183 corridor.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8349 Edgepoint Trail have any available units?
8349 Edgepoint Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 8349 Edgepoint Trail have?
Some of 8349 Edgepoint Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8349 Edgepoint Trail currently offering any rent specials?
8349 Edgepoint Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8349 Edgepoint Trail pet-friendly?
No, 8349 Edgepoint Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 8349 Edgepoint Trail offer parking?
Yes, 8349 Edgepoint Trail offers parking.
Does 8349 Edgepoint Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8349 Edgepoint Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8349 Edgepoint Trail have a pool?
No, 8349 Edgepoint Trail does not have a pool.
Does 8349 Edgepoint Trail have accessible units?
No, 8349 Edgepoint Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 8349 Edgepoint Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8349 Edgepoint Trail has units with dishwashers.

