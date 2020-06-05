All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 8337 Derby Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
8337 Derby Lane
Last updated June 20 2019 at 10:35 PM

8337 Derby Lane

8337 Derby Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8337 Derby Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76123
Southgate

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
ARE YOU LOOKING FOR MORE SPACE....... Today is your lucky Day. See this Spacious 5 bedroom, 2 full bath PLUS 1 half bath, 2 car garage, 2 living areas 2 dining areas, big fenced back yard Corner Lot Located close community YMCA. Stove Dishwasher and Build in microwave are included. Property currently occupied Please DO NOT disturber current residents No self-showings occupants have cameras. NOTE: Managing Listing Agnt is partial owner and real estate licensed in the state of Texas. Prospect to verify schools and other desired information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8337 Derby Lane have any available units?
8337 Derby Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 8337 Derby Lane have?
Some of 8337 Derby Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8337 Derby Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8337 Derby Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8337 Derby Lane pet-friendly?
No, 8337 Derby Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 8337 Derby Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8337 Derby Lane offers parking.
Does 8337 Derby Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8337 Derby Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8337 Derby Lane have a pool?
No, 8337 Derby Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8337 Derby Lane have accessible units?
No, 8337 Derby Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8337 Derby Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8337 Derby Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Kelley at Samuels Avenue
769 Samuels Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Alexan Summit
1424 Summit Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Marine Park Apartments
3144 NW 33rd St
Fort Worth, TX 76106
Sagewater Village
9340 Feather Grass Ln
Fort Worth, TX 76177
4000 Hulen
4000 Hulen St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Arbors on Oakmont
6000 Oakmont Trl
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Chateau on the River
3301 River Park Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76116
The Flats at Alta LeftBank
2300 W 5th St
Fort Worth, TX 76107

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University