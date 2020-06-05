8337 Derby Lane

Amenities

ARE YOU LOOKING FOR MORE SPACE....... Today is your lucky Day. See this Spacious 5 bedroom, 2 full bath PLUS 1 half bath, 2 car garage, 2 living areas 2 dining areas, big fenced back yard Corner Lot Located close community YMCA. Stove Dishwasher and Build in microwave are included. Property currently occupied Please DO NOT disturber current residents No self-showings occupants have cameras. NOTE: Managing Listing Agnt is partial owner and real estate licensed in the state of Texas. Prospect to verify schools and other desired information.