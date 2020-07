Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel fireplace media room

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

Looking for a Media Room and a Game Moom with 4 Bedrooms and 3 1/2 Baths? Master bedroom downstairs. Large kitchen with stainless steel appliances, breakfast room, ample acabinets and countertops. Formal dinning room. Fireplace with gas logs in living area. Separate office downstairs with wood floor and floor to ceiling bookcases. Tile floors in all rooms downstairs except for mater bedroom. Three car garage. Nice fenced in back yard with storage shed.