Last updated September 5 2019 at 11:18 PM

828 Samuels Avenue

828 Samuels Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

828 Samuels Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76102
Rock Island-Samuels Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Newly renovated large duplex near downtown Fort Worth! Close to shopping, restaurants, short drive to Joe T. Garcia's and so much more. The unit is over 1,600 square feet and includes 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, an over-sized living room, open concept kitchen with granite counter tops, subway tile back splash, and stainless steel appliances. There is a dining room off the kitchen leading out onto the new deck and fenced backyard. The master bedroom is large and has a walk-in closet. The two guest bedrooms are upstairs along with the 2nd full bathroom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 828 Samuels Avenue have any available units?
828 Samuels Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 828 Samuels Avenue have?
Some of 828 Samuels Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 828 Samuels Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
828 Samuels Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 828 Samuels Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 828 Samuels Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 828 Samuels Avenue offer parking?
No, 828 Samuels Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 828 Samuels Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 828 Samuels Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 828 Samuels Avenue have a pool?
No, 828 Samuels Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 828 Samuels Avenue have accessible units?
No, 828 Samuels Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 828 Samuels Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 828 Samuels Avenue has units with dishwashers.

