826 Samuels Avenue

Newly renovated large duplex near downtown fort Worth. Close to shopping, restaurants, short drive to Joe T Garcia and more. The unit is about 1600 SF and includes 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and an oversized living room, an open concept kitchen with granite countertops, subway tile backsplash, and stainless steel appliances. There is a dining room off the kitchen leading out to the new deck and fenced backyard. The master bedroom is large and has a walk-in closet. The two guest bedroom is upstairs along with 2 full bathrooms. This one will not last long, make time to view soon before it is Gone!