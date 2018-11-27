All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated February 1 2020 at 5:32 AM

826 Samuels Avenue

826 Samuels Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

826 Samuels Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76102

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Newly renovated large duplex near downtown fort Worth. Close to shopping, restaurants, short drive to Joe T Garcia and more. The unit is about 1600 SF and includes 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and an oversized living room, an open concept kitchen with granite countertops, subway tile backsplash, and stainless steel appliances. There is a dining room off the kitchen leading out to the new deck and fenced backyard. The master bedroom is large and has a walk-in closet. The two guest bedroom is upstairs along with 2 full bathrooms. This one will not last long, make time to view soon before it is Gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 826 Samuels Avenue have any available units?
826 Samuels Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 826 Samuels Avenue have?
Some of 826 Samuels Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 826 Samuels Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
826 Samuels Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 826 Samuels Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 826 Samuels Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 826 Samuels Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 826 Samuels Avenue offers parking.
Does 826 Samuels Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 826 Samuels Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 826 Samuels Avenue have a pool?
No, 826 Samuels Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 826 Samuels Avenue have accessible units?
No, 826 Samuels Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 826 Samuels Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 826 Samuels Avenue has units with dishwashers.

