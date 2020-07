Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Single story home in Lakes of River Trails! Terrific kitchen with granite counters and lots of cabinet storage opens to the living space and is ready for holiday entertaining! Split bedroom layout; master suite boasts of a large walk in closet, double sinks, and a separate shower. Extended stone patio with seating built in and stone trimmed beds.