Affordable living at a great location. This unit features 3 bedrooms (one with a separate entrance), 1 bathroom. Window AC units. Close to grocery stores, restaurants, not too far from downtown, quick access to TX-121 and Belknap as well as in walking distance to Sylvania Park.

$100 flat fee (in addition to rent) for electricity, water and gas utilities, so for $800 you have all utility bills paid.

App fee $35/adult. SecDep $700