Amenities
An amazing and move-in ready 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home in Fort Worth is now available. This home features updated bathrooms and kitchen, stainless steel appliances, granite counter-tops, 3 car tandem garage, and game room, plus so much more. Hurry, homes this nice do not last long! For FAQ's and online application, visit our website by clicking here: www.Specializedfortworth.com
https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/8225-whistling-duck-dr
Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195