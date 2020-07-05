All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8225 Whistling Duck Dr

8225 Whistling Duck Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8225 Whistling Duck Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76118

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
game room
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
An amazing and move-in ready 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home in Fort Worth is now available. This home features updated bathrooms and kitchen, stainless steel appliances, granite counter-tops, 3 car tandem garage, and game room, plus so much more. Hurry, homes this nice do not last long! For FAQ's and online application, visit our website by clicking here: www.Specializedfortworth.com

https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/8225-whistling-duck-dr

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8225 Whistling Duck Dr have any available units?
8225 Whistling Duck Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 8225 Whistling Duck Dr have?
Some of 8225 Whistling Duck Dr's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8225 Whistling Duck Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8225 Whistling Duck Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8225 Whistling Duck Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 8225 Whistling Duck Dr is pet friendly.
Does 8225 Whistling Duck Dr offer parking?
Yes, 8225 Whistling Duck Dr offers parking.
Does 8225 Whistling Duck Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8225 Whistling Duck Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8225 Whistling Duck Dr have a pool?
No, 8225 Whistling Duck Dr does not have a pool.
Does 8225 Whistling Duck Dr have accessible units?
No, 8225 Whistling Duck Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8225 Whistling Duck Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 8225 Whistling Duck Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

