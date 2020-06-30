8213 Sandhill Crane Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage media room

Gorgeous home with high vaulted 10 ft. ceilings, quartz counter-tops in kitchen, hand scraped wood flooring in living room, foyer, formal dining and kitchen areas. Open concept with custom cabinetry throughout. Energy saving features and upgrades as well. Has a large room upstairs that can be used as a game room, media room, or bedroom with a secret closet and full bath. 3 car garage with side entry, and gas lanterns on both sides of the entryway is a great look. This house is a must see!