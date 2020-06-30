All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8213 Sandhill Crane Drive

8213 Sandhill Crane Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8213 Sandhill Crane Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76118

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
media room
Gorgeous home with high vaulted 10 ft. ceilings, quartz counter-tops in kitchen, hand scraped wood flooring in living room, foyer, formal dining and kitchen areas. Open concept with custom cabinetry throughout. Energy saving features and upgrades as well. Has a large room upstairs that can be used as a game room, media room, or bedroom with a secret closet and full bath. 3 car garage with side entry, and gas lanterns on both sides of the entryway is a great look. This house is a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8213 Sandhill Crane Drive have any available units?
8213 Sandhill Crane Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 8213 Sandhill Crane Drive have?
Some of 8213 Sandhill Crane Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8213 Sandhill Crane Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8213 Sandhill Crane Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8213 Sandhill Crane Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8213 Sandhill Crane Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 8213 Sandhill Crane Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8213 Sandhill Crane Drive offers parking.
Does 8213 Sandhill Crane Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8213 Sandhill Crane Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8213 Sandhill Crane Drive have a pool?
No, 8213 Sandhill Crane Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8213 Sandhill Crane Drive have accessible units?
No, 8213 Sandhill Crane Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8213 Sandhill Crane Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8213 Sandhill Crane Drive has units with dishwashers.

