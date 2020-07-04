817 Lionel Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities key fob access

Welcome Home to this 2 Story upgraded home with with fenced yard, storage building, and beautiful landscaping. Large living room with high ceilings, fireplace, and bay windows. Dining space and wrap-around kitchen. Arched ceiling and sunlight in the bedrooms upstairs. Large master bedroom and master bath with separate shower and tub.

Keyless entry.

Non Smoking

*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

Admin Fee-$300.00

Deposit-One Month Rent