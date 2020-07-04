All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated September 7 2019 at 7:38 AM

817 Lionel Way

817 Lionel Way · No Longer Available
Location

817 Lionel Way, Fort Worth, TX 76108
Chapel Creek Ranch

Amenities

recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
key fob access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
key fob access
Welcome Home to this 2 Story upgraded home with with fenced yard, storage building, and beautiful landscaping. Large living room with high ceilings, fireplace, and bay windows. Dining space and wrap-around kitchen. Arched ceiling and sunlight in the bedrooms upstairs. Large master bedroom and master bath with separate shower and tub.
Keyless entry.
Non Smoking
*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.
Admin Fee-$300.00
Deposit-One Month Rent

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 817 Lionel Way have any available units?
817 Lionel Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 817 Lionel Way have?
Some of 817 Lionel Way's amenities include recently renovated, air conditioning, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 817 Lionel Way currently offering any rent specials?
817 Lionel Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 817 Lionel Way pet-friendly?
No, 817 Lionel Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 817 Lionel Way offer parking?
No, 817 Lionel Way does not offer parking.
Does 817 Lionel Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 817 Lionel Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 817 Lionel Way have a pool?
No, 817 Lionel Way does not have a pool.
Does 817 Lionel Way have accessible units?
No, 817 Lionel Way does not have accessible units.
Does 817 Lionel Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 817 Lionel Way does not have units with dishwashers.

