Amenities

patio / balcony garage walk in closets fireplace bathtub oven

Charming 3 bedrooms, 2 bathroom home in immaculate condition. Home features a large kitchen with bay window. The open living and dining room offers vaulted ceilings, laminate floors and a brick fireplace. You will love the master bath that features a garden tub, separate shower, walk-in closet and dual sinks. The backyard has a great sized covered deck that is perfect for cookouts and entertaining. Come see today!