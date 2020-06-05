All apartments in Fort Worth
8140 Tanner Avenue

Location

8140 Tanner Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76116
Western Hills North

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
extra storage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available now beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath duplex with gorgeous new tile flooring to welcome you home. Kitchen is stunning with new stainless steel refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and self-cleaning stove along with new white cabinetry, new granite countertops that extends to living room area to create an open concept and bar. The kitchen is complete with a deep sink, beautiful sub way tile backsplash, pantry for extra storage and new LED light fixtures. Bedrooms all have new ceiling fans and ample closet storage. Large backyard with 6ft private fence, single car garage and attic storage. Conveniently located 7 minutes from Lockheed Martin, 5 minutes Ridgmar Mall and 13 minutes to downtown Fort Worth.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8140 Tanner Avenue have any available units?
8140 Tanner Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 8140 Tanner Avenue have?
Some of 8140 Tanner Avenue's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8140 Tanner Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8140 Tanner Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8140 Tanner Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8140 Tanner Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 8140 Tanner Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8140 Tanner Avenue offers parking.
Does 8140 Tanner Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8140 Tanner Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8140 Tanner Avenue have a pool?
No, 8140 Tanner Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8140 Tanner Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8140 Tanner Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8140 Tanner Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8140 Tanner Avenue has units with dishwashers.

