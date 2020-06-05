8140 Tanner Avenue

Amenities

Available now beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath duplex with gorgeous new tile flooring to welcome you home. Kitchen is stunning with new stainless steel refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and self-cleaning stove along with new white cabinetry, new granite countertops that extends to living room area to create an open concept and bar. The kitchen is complete with a deep sink, beautiful sub way tile backsplash, pantry for extra storage and new LED light fixtures. Bedrooms all have new ceiling fans and ample closet storage. Large backyard with 6ft private fence, single car garage and attic storage. Conveniently located 7 minutes from Lockheed Martin, 5 minutes Ridgmar Mall and 13 minutes to downtown Fort Worth.