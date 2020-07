Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Well Kept Home in Fort Worth ISD. Luxury vinyl plank throughout living areas and formal dining room. Kitchen offers generous cabinet and counter space with island and breakfast bar. Refrigerator, washer, and dryer INCLUDED. Additional family room for entertaining. Abundant natural light with warm neutral tones. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms. Master bath with new over-sized master shower and walk in closet. Covered patio. Must see!!