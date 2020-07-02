813 Judd St

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities garage

Pride of ownership shows in this gem with great curb appeal! Large home for this neighborhood with 2 living and 2 dining areas. Split bedrooms with 2 full baths. Beautiful original hardwood floors in front living-dining area and hallway. Updated kitchen cabinetry, desirable gas range, and the refrigerator stays! Window blinds and curtains stay. Multiple patios with covered back patio, 2 storage buildings and 1 has electricity. New roof in 2016. Recent cement sidewalk goes around west side of home and into the backyard. Bonuses include 1-car garage and inside laundry area near master bedroom. Come check this great family home out!