Fort Worth, TX
813 Judd St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

813 Judd St

813 Judd Street · No Longer Available
Fort Worth
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Location

813 Judd Street, Fort Worth, TX 76104
Morningside

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
Pride of ownership shows in this gem with great curb appeal! Large home for this neighborhood with 2 living and 2 dining areas. Split bedrooms with 2 full baths. Beautiful original hardwood floors in front living-dining area and hallway. Updated kitchen cabinetry, desirable gas range, and the refrigerator stays! Window blinds and curtains stay. Multiple patios with covered back patio, 2 storage buildings and 1 has electricity. New roof in 2016. Recent cement sidewalk goes around west side of home and into the backyard. Bonuses include 1-car garage and inside laundry area near master bedroom. Come check this great family home out!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 813 Judd St have any available units?
813 Judd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 813 Judd St have?
Some of 813 Judd St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 813 Judd St currently offering any rent specials?
813 Judd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 813 Judd St pet-friendly?
No, 813 Judd St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 813 Judd St offer parking?
Yes, 813 Judd St offers parking.
Does 813 Judd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 813 Judd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 813 Judd St have a pool?
No, 813 Judd St does not have a pool.
Does 813 Judd St have accessible units?
No, 813 Judd St does not have accessible units.
Does 813 Judd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 813 Judd St does not have units with dishwashers.

