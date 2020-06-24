All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 8117 Kurgan Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
8117 Kurgan Trail
Last updated February 29 2020 at 10:07 PM

8117 Kurgan Trail

8117 Kurgan Trl · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8117 Kurgan Trl, Fort Worth, TX 76131

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
garage
***Tenant WILL RECEIVE $50 KROGER Gift Card w Min. 12Month Lease upon move-in :)...Offered by Listing Agent. Located in Highly Rated KELLER ISD! Super Clean Adorable Home Featuring 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, 2 C.Garage, Spacious Living Room, Large Dining & Kitchen w Granite Counters, SS Appliances including Fridge, Upright Freeze, Water Purifying System & Reverse Osmosis Filter to kitchen sink, Nest Thermostat, Plus Amazing Backyard overlooking greenbelt, very private peaceful location with no neighbors behind. Come enjoy the wonderful Community Amenities including Beautiful Sparkling Pool, Park, Playground and Trails & Elementary school located in the neighborhood! Pets are on a case by case with landlord approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8117 Kurgan Trail have any available units?
8117 Kurgan Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 8117 Kurgan Trail have?
Some of 8117 Kurgan Trail's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8117 Kurgan Trail currently offering any rent specials?
8117 Kurgan Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8117 Kurgan Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 8117 Kurgan Trail is pet friendly.
Does 8117 Kurgan Trail offer parking?
Yes, 8117 Kurgan Trail offers parking.
Does 8117 Kurgan Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8117 Kurgan Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8117 Kurgan Trail have a pool?
Yes, 8117 Kurgan Trail has a pool.
Does 8117 Kurgan Trail have accessible units?
No, 8117 Kurgan Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 8117 Kurgan Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8117 Kurgan Trail has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Move Cross Country
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lofts at West 7th
929 Norwood St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Trinity Meadows
4633 Sycamore School Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76133
Chaparral
6520 Red Sierra Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76112
The Flats at Alta LeftBank
2300 W 5th St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The Retreat
8200 Brentwood Stair Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
Crest Centreport
14300 Statler Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76155
Mag & May
315 West Magnolia Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Lake Pointe
6111 N Beach St
Fort Worth, TX 76137

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University