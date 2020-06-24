8117 Kurgan Trail

Amenities

***Tenant WILL RECEIVE $50 KROGER Gift Card w Min. 12Month Lease upon move-in :)...Offered by Listing Agent. Located in Highly Rated KELLER ISD! Super Clean Adorable Home Featuring 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, 2 C.Garage, Spacious Living Room, Large Dining & Kitchen w Granite Counters, SS Appliances including Fridge, Upright Freeze, Water Purifying System & Reverse Osmosis Filter to kitchen sink, Nest Thermostat, Plus Amazing Backyard overlooking greenbelt, very private peaceful location with no neighbors behind. Come enjoy the wonderful Community Amenities including Beautiful Sparkling Pool, Park, Playground and Trails & Elementary school located in the neighborhood! Pets are on a case by case with landlord approval.