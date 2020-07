Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse pool

Fabulous 3-2.1-2 Garden home in coveted “The Landing” by Eagle Mountain Lake.

This home has beautiful hardwood floors in the living room with a cozy fireplace. The Master Bedroom is down and 2 bedrooms are up. The subdivision has a clubhouse with huge swimming pool, play area, boat dock and fishing pier for a relaxing environment! Come and make it your place to relax.