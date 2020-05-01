8101 Adcock Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful home newly remodeled & ready for tenants! New porcelain title flooring & carpet, new paint & appliances. Master bathroom remodeled with a jetted tub, frameless shower. If you want a home that feels brand new, this is it! Open floor plan with split bedroom layout. No shortage of storage with pantry, shelving in the laundry room, and walk in closets. Within walking distance to highly rated schools in Keller ISD. Close to shopping, dining and parks with jogging trails and playground.

Small pets 15pnds & under considered on a case by case basis. Text agent photos of pets, size, breed for deposit appts & approval

Tenant agent to verify sqft, schools, etc.