Fort Worth, TX
809 Judd Street
Last updated January 15 2020 at 4:35 AM

809 Judd Street

809 Judd Street · No Longer Available
Location

809 Judd Street, Fort Worth, TX 76104
Morningside

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Remodeled home with large master bedroom, open living area spacious home with new appliances in kitchen. 1 car garage and wood fence back yard.

*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 809 Judd Street have any available units?
809 Judd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 809 Judd Street have?
Some of 809 Judd Street's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 809 Judd Street currently offering any rent specials?
809 Judd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 809 Judd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 809 Judd Street is pet friendly.
Does 809 Judd Street offer parking?
Yes, 809 Judd Street offers parking.
Does 809 Judd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 809 Judd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 809 Judd Street have a pool?
No, 809 Judd Street does not have a pool.
Does 809 Judd Street have accessible units?
No, 809 Judd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 809 Judd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 809 Judd Street does not have units with dishwashers.

