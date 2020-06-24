809 Judd Street

Amenities
Remodeled home with large master bedroom, open living area spacious home with new appliances in kitchen. 1 car garage and wood fence back yard.
*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.