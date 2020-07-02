All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated September 19 2019 at 10:31 PM

8058 Athens Way

8058 Athens Way · No Longer Available
Location

8058 Athens Way, Fort Worth, TX 76123
Meadow Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
game room
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
Property Amenities
game room
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This is a great two-story home in Fort Worth that boasts 4 Bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2 living areas, 2 dining areas and upstairs game room!. Master has separate shower and garden tub. There is an in-ground pool in the fenced backyard - Owner provides service of the pool. Located in Crowley ISD! Shopping, dining, and entertainment nearby! This is a must-see!Rental Terms: Rent: $1,650, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,650, Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8058 Athens Way have any available units?
8058 Athens Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 8058 Athens Way have?
Some of 8058 Athens Way's amenities include pet friendly, pool, and game room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8058 Athens Way currently offering any rent specials?
8058 Athens Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8058 Athens Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 8058 Athens Way is pet friendly.
Does 8058 Athens Way offer parking?
No, 8058 Athens Way does not offer parking.
Does 8058 Athens Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8058 Athens Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8058 Athens Way have a pool?
Yes, 8058 Athens Way has a pool.
Does 8058 Athens Way have accessible units?
No, 8058 Athens Way does not have accessible units.
Does 8058 Athens Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 8058 Athens Way does not have units with dishwashers.

