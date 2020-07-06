8032 Colfax Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities garage

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath 2 car garage Home with excellent location in Fort Worth. Two story house with lot of space and new tile and laminate flooring. One dining and two living areas in the first floor as well as convenient half bath, kitchen, and chimney provides perfect room to enjoy with family and friends. Second floor provides master bedroom + master bath and 2 other rooms with one full bathroom. Great layout and natural light all over! In the outside, extended back yard and cover patio complements its functionality and appeal.



Bonus: AC, Roof, and Siding (north facade) recently installed. Note 0.2 Acre property!