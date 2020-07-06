All apartments in Fort Worth
8032 Colfax Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8032 Colfax Lane

8032 Colfax Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8032 Colfax Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76134
Southbrook Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath 2 car garage Home with excellent location in Fort Worth. Two story house with lot of space and new tile and laminate flooring. One dining and two living areas in the first floor as well as convenient half bath, kitchen, and chimney provides perfect room to enjoy with family and friends. Second floor provides master bedroom + master bath and 2 other rooms with one full bathroom. Great layout and natural light all over! In the outside, extended back yard and cover patio complements its functionality and appeal.

Bonus: AC, Roof, and Siding (north facade) recently installed. Note 0.2 Acre property!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8032 Colfax Lane have any available units?
8032 Colfax Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 8032 Colfax Lane have?
Some of 8032 Colfax Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8032 Colfax Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8032 Colfax Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8032 Colfax Lane pet-friendly?
No, 8032 Colfax Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 8032 Colfax Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8032 Colfax Lane offers parking.
Does 8032 Colfax Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8032 Colfax Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8032 Colfax Lane have a pool?
No, 8032 Colfax Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8032 Colfax Lane have accessible units?
No, 8032 Colfax Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8032 Colfax Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8032 Colfax Lane has units with dishwashers.

Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

