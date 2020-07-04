All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 8029 Tanner Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
8029 Tanner Avenue
Last updated December 14 2019 at 3:36 AM

8029 Tanner Avenue

8029 Tanner Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8029 Tanner Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76116
Western Hills North

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Newer Construction Beautiful Duplex. FREE RENT!! Call for Details!! 3 Bedroom; 2 Bathroom; 2 Car Garage; Open Concept; Many upgrades - Luxury high end finishes throughout. Granite counter tops, back splash and custom built cabinets; Breakfast counter; Includes: Refrigerator, Stove with Oven, Microwave, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal, All appliances are Stainless Steel; Full size Washer & Dryer Connection in Separate Utility Room; Privacy Fenced Yard; Just a short drive from Fort Worth Downtown; Close to Ridgmar Mall, Fort Worth Zoo and Joint Reserve Military Base
Close to Great Restaurants, Entertainment and Shopping. Tenant(s) to verify all information independently.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8029 Tanner Avenue have any available units?
8029 Tanner Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 8029 Tanner Avenue have?
Some of 8029 Tanner Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8029 Tanner Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8029 Tanner Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8029 Tanner Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8029 Tanner Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 8029 Tanner Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8029 Tanner Avenue offers parking.
Does 8029 Tanner Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8029 Tanner Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8029 Tanner Avenue have a pool?
No, 8029 Tanner Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8029 Tanner Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8029 Tanner Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8029 Tanner Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8029 Tanner Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Best Cities for Pets 2019
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Bowery at Southside
220 East Broadway Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Arbors on Oakmont
6000 Oakmont Trl
Fort Worth, TX 76132
The Sovereign
5301 N Tarrant Pkwy
Fort Worth, TX 76244
The Flats at Alta LeftBank
2300 W 5th St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Cityscape Arts
301 Nichols Street
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Club at Fossil Creek
3400 Western Center Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
The Union at River East
2900 Race Street
Fort Worth, TX 76111
Magnolia at Mistletoe Heights
2101 W Rosedale St
Fort Worth, TX 76104

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University