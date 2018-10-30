All apartments in Fort Worth
8027 Marydean Avenue

Location

8027 Marydean Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76116
Western Hills North

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available NOW~ APPLY today~

This BEAUTIFUL 3bedroom, 2 bath duplex comes with rich dark wood plank flooring. When you enter, it welcomes you to a spacious living area with an adjoining dining space that leads you into the totally modern and upgraded kitchen. It is located right off Camp Bowie and easy access to I-30. 12 Minutes to Downtown Fort Worth.
This one won't last long so you don't want to miss out on it.

View all available properties at www.turnkeydfw.com

8027 Marydean Ave.
Fort Worth TX 76116

1090 SQ FT(+/-)
3 Bedroom
2 Bathroom
1 Car Garage with remote
Stainless Steel Appliances Included:
-Refrigerator with built in ice maker
-Stove
-Microwave
-Dishwasher
Granite Counter Tops
Wood-like Plank Flooring and carpet
Modern Light Fixtures
Master suite
Master Closet
2" Faux Wood Blinds
Full Size Washer & Dryer Connection.
Private Wood Fenced Backyard
Pet Friendly

PET POLICY: Turn Key limits pets to certain breeds and limits the number of pets on a per property basis. The prohibited breeds are: Akita, American Bulldog, Beauceron, Belgian Malinois, Caucasion Mtn Dog/Ovcharka, Chow, Doberman, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Keeshond, Mastiff, Pitt Bull, Rhodesian Ridgeback, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Terrier, Wolf Hybrid, or any mix of the above. (The list of prohibited breeds may change based on new breeds and insurance regulations regarding pet breeds not covered by policies. If you have any concerns about your pets, please contact the Turn Key office prior to submitting an application.)

*Renters Insurance Required*

"Keeping you happy in your home"

Sponsoring Broker Turn Key Real Estate Management, LLC. TX license # 9002423

"We are pledged to the letter and spirit of U.S. Policy for the achievement of EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY throughout the Nation. We encourage and support an affirmative advertising and marketing program in which there are no barriers to obtaining housing because of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, or national origin."

**THIS PROPERTY IS PROFESSIONALLY LEASED AND/OR MANAGED BY TURN KEY REAL ESTATE MANAGEMENT, LLC.

IF YOU ARE NOT WORKING WITH A LICENSED TEXAS REAL ESTATE AGENT OR A MEMBER OF THE TURN KEY STAFF, YOU MAY BE INVOLVED IN A PHISHING SCAM.

IF YOU BELIEVE YOU ARE INVOLVED IN A PHISHING SCAM, PLEASE CONTACT OUR OFFICE AT 877-727-4767.

THIS NOTICE IS GOOD FOR THE CALENDAR YEAR OF 2019.**

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,275, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,275, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
