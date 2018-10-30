8027 Marydean Avenue

Amenities
This BEAUTIFUL 3bedroom, 2 bath duplex comes with rich dark wood plank flooring. When you enter, it welcomes you to a spacious living area with an adjoining dining space that leads you into the totally modern and upgraded kitchen. It is located right off Camp Bowie and easy access to I-30. 12 Minutes to Downtown Fort Worth.
8027 Marydean Ave.
Fort Worth TX 76116
1090 SQ FT(+/-)
3 Bedroom
2 Bathroom
1 Car Garage with remote
Stainless Steel Appliances Included:
-Refrigerator with built in ice maker
-Stove
-Microwave
-Dishwasher
Granite Counter Tops
Wood-like Plank Flooring and carpet
Modern Light Fixtures
Master suite
Master Closet
2" Faux Wood Blinds
Full Size Washer & Dryer Connection.
Private Wood Fenced Backyard
Pet Friendly
PET POLICY: Turn Key limits pets to certain breeds and limits the number of pets on a per property basis. The prohibited breeds are: Akita, American Bulldog, Beauceron, Belgian Malinois, Caucasion Mtn Dog/Ovcharka, Chow, Doberman, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Keeshond, Mastiff, Pitt Bull, Rhodesian Ridgeback, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Terrier, Wolf Hybrid, or any mix of the above. (The list of prohibited breeds may change based on new breeds and insurance regulations regarding pet breeds not covered by policies. If you have any concerns about your pets, please contact the Turn Key office prior to submitting an application.)
*Renters Insurance Required*
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,275, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,275, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
