8024 Sunscape Lane

Beautiful one-story custom Perry home with 4 BR, 2.5 BA and rear-entry garage in an established neighborhood with mature trees! Abundant natural light flows throughout the home and highlights the lovely crown molding; attractive hardwood and ceramic tile floors make maintenance easy; spacious kitchen with breakfast area opens to a large living area with wet bar and the adjacent second living area with fireplace is ideal for entertaining. Escape to the huge master suite with vaulted ceiling, dual sinks, jetted tub, separate shower and two large closets! Split BR arrangement offers privacy; 4th bedroom with built-ins also makes a great office. Convenient location less than 1 mile from the new Chisholm Trail Pkwy!