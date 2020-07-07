All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated April 14 2020 at 5:11 PM

8024 Sunscape Lane

8024 Sunscape Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8024 Sunscape Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76123
Summer Creek

Amenities

garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful one-story custom Perry home with 4 BR, 2.5 BA and rear-entry garage in an established neighborhood with mature trees! Abundant natural light flows throughout the home and highlights the lovely crown molding; attractive hardwood and ceramic tile floors make maintenance easy; spacious kitchen with breakfast area opens to a large living area with wet bar and the adjacent second living area with fireplace is ideal for entertaining. Escape to the huge master suite with vaulted ceiling, dual sinks, jetted tub, separate shower and two large closets! Split BR arrangement offers privacy; 4th bedroom with built-ins also makes a great office. Convenient location less than 1 mile from the new Chisholm Trail Pkwy!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8024 Sunscape Lane have any available units?
8024 Sunscape Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 8024 Sunscape Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8024 Sunscape Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8024 Sunscape Lane pet-friendly?
No, 8024 Sunscape Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 8024 Sunscape Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8024 Sunscape Lane offers parking.
Does 8024 Sunscape Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8024 Sunscape Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8024 Sunscape Lane have a pool?
No, 8024 Sunscape Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8024 Sunscape Lane have accessible units?
No, 8024 Sunscape Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8024 Sunscape Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 8024 Sunscape Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8024 Sunscape Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 8024 Sunscape Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

