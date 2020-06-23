8013 Peony Court

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities gym playground pool

Fantastic family home in the highly desired Hulen Heights subdivision on a corner lot! Open floor plan, large Kitchen open to family room with granite, island and a built in desk area. Security system,sprinkler system,fireplace, recessed lighting and wood floors. Large master bedroom with sitting area. HUUUUGE large covered patio for all your entertaining and storage building. Amenities - community pool, fitness track, playground, & easy access to Chisholm Trail.



VIRTUAL TOUR (copy and paste if needed) MLS wont allow me to post link. Email me for Virtual Tour