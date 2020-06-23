All apartments in Fort Worth
8013 Peony Court

8013 Peony Court · No Longer Available
Location

8013 Peony Court, Fort Worth, TX 76123
Hulen Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
playground
pool
Fantastic family home in the highly desired Hulen Heights subdivision on a corner lot! Open floor plan, large Kitchen open to family room with granite, island and a built in desk area. Security system,sprinkler system,fireplace, recessed lighting and wood floors. Large master bedroom with sitting area. HUUUUGE large covered patio for all your entertaining and storage building. Amenities - community pool, fitness track, playground, & easy access to Chisholm Trail.

VIRTUAL TOUR (copy and paste if needed) MLS wont allow me to post link. Email me for Virtual Tour

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8013 Peony Court have any available units?
8013 Peony Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 8013 Peony Court have?
Some of 8013 Peony Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8013 Peony Court currently offering any rent specials?
8013 Peony Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8013 Peony Court pet-friendly?
No, 8013 Peony Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 8013 Peony Court offer parking?
No, 8013 Peony Court does not offer parking.
Does 8013 Peony Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8013 Peony Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8013 Peony Court have a pool?
Yes, 8013 Peony Court has a pool.
Does 8013 Peony Court have accessible units?
No, 8013 Peony Court does not have accessible units.
Does 8013 Peony Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8013 Peony Court has units with dishwashers.

