All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 800 Alsue Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
800 Alsue Street
Last updated October 15 2019 at 2:21 AM

800 Alsue Street

800 Alsue Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

800 Alsue Street, Fort Worth, TX 76140
Garden Acres

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3-2-2 with big yard, in a nice, older neighborhood. Low traffic street with nearby stables and easy access to I-35W and I-20 and Hwy 1187. Burleson Schools with Fort Worth utilities. Amenities include new ceiling fans, switches, water heater, ceramic cooktop and vent-a-hood, recent new carpet and paint, master bedroom has walk-in closet and updated bathroom.. Washer dryer hookups and central air and heat with gas fireplace. Require first and last + deposit. $75 application fee. Full background checks on all applicants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 800 Alsue Street have any available units?
800 Alsue Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 800 Alsue Street have?
Some of 800 Alsue Street's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 800 Alsue Street currently offering any rent specials?
800 Alsue Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 800 Alsue Street pet-friendly?
No, 800 Alsue Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 800 Alsue Street offer parking?
Yes, 800 Alsue Street offers parking.
Does 800 Alsue Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 800 Alsue Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 800 Alsue Street have a pool?
No, 800 Alsue Street does not have a pool.
Does 800 Alsue Street have accessible units?
No, 800 Alsue Street does not have accessible units.
Does 800 Alsue Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 800 Alsue Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lofts at West 7th
929 Norwood St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Laurel Heights at Cityview
5701 Overton Ridge Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
The Laurel by Cortland
7000 N Beach St
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Tall Grass Village
3350 Amador Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76244
The Trinity Residences
1800 Rogers Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Bridge Hollow Apartment Homes
5801 Bridge St
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Normandale Place & Emerald Hills
8950 N Normandale St
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Summers Landing
3900 Centreport Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76155

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University