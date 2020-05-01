800 Alsue Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

3-2-2 with big yard, in a nice, older neighborhood. Low traffic street with nearby stables and easy access to I-35W and I-20 and Hwy 1187. Burleson Schools with Fort Worth utilities. Amenities include new ceiling fans, switches, water heater, ceramic cooktop and vent-a-hood, recent new carpet and paint, master bedroom has walk-in closet and updated bathroom.. Washer dryer hookups and central air and heat with gas fireplace. Require first and last + deposit. $75 application fee. Full background checks on all applicants.