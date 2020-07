Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities

*SERIAL NUMBER TO VIEW 43749



Don't miss out on this beautifully built 3 bedroom 2.5 bath duplex. Sparkling granite counter-tops, luxury vinyl wood flooring, with stainless steel and black appliances, and fenced in backyard, this is the home of your dreams!! Close to dining, and minutes from 820/20.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.