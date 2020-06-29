All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated June 3 2019 at 11:49 PM

7908 Split Rock Dr

7908 Split Rock Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7908 Split Rock Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76131

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome to your new home! This one level 3BR 2BA 1746sqft Centex Brookmere home is located on a cul de sac, near elementary school. Home has flex space that could be used as home office, formal dining, split bedrooms, kitchen with an island, granite countertops, 42in cabinets, window overlooking side yard, sprinkler system. Community offers social events, Junior Olympic-sized pool, kiddie pool and playground, close to shopping, great schools and easy access to I-35 and I-820.
Application Fee $35 per adult. Security Deposit $1,700.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7908 Split Rock Dr have any available units?
7908 Split Rock Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 7908 Split Rock Dr have?
Some of 7908 Split Rock Dr's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7908 Split Rock Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7908 Split Rock Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7908 Split Rock Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 7908 Split Rock Dr is pet friendly.
Does 7908 Split Rock Dr offer parking?
No, 7908 Split Rock Dr does not offer parking.
Does 7908 Split Rock Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7908 Split Rock Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7908 Split Rock Dr have a pool?
Yes, 7908 Split Rock Dr has a pool.
Does 7908 Split Rock Dr have accessible units?
No, 7908 Split Rock Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7908 Split Rock Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 7908 Split Rock Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

