7908 Split Rock Dr

Welcome to your new home! This one level 3BR 2BA 1746sqft Centex Brookmere home is located on a cul de sac, near elementary school. Home has flex space that could be used as home office, formal dining, split bedrooms, kitchen with an island, granite countertops, 42in cabinets, window overlooking side yard, sprinkler system. Community offers social events, Junior Olympic-sized pool, kiddie pool and playground, close to shopping, great schools and easy access to I-35 and I-820.

Application Fee $35 per adult. Security Deposit $1,700.