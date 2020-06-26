7900 Marsh Court

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Southwest Ft Worth ready for move-in! Great location on a cul-de-sac! Large backyard! Can enjoy sitting outside in the backyard under the covered patio area! Home features a GE induction stove top! Split bedroom floor plan! Pets only on a case by case basis with owner approval required.