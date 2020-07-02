All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7816 Songbird Lane

7816 Songbird Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7816 Songbird Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76133
Meadows of Candleridge

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
Property Amenities
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
APPLICATION FEE SPECIAL! Get your application fee refunded to your ledger when you lease a Main Street Renewal home within 30 days of applying! Lease a home today!*application fee refund is contingent on a fully executed lease and move in funds paid within 48 hours of application approval. Please contact our office with any questions* Wonderful home in desirable established neighborhood in South Ft Worth. Close to parks, restaurants, shopping and new Chisholm Trail Pkwy to get everywhere you need to be with ease. Stunning brick, single story home with side entry garage. Open floor plan with formal dining or office. Master suite features separate vanities, garden tub and separate shower. Nicely sized yard for entertainment.*Your dream home is on its way! Expected available date of 9/28/18! Apply now!We prioritize property reservations by approved application date. Photos and description are based on previous listing. Some items may have been modified. Applicants are to co
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7816 Songbird Lane have any available units?
7816 Songbird Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 7816 Songbird Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7816 Songbird Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7816 Songbird Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 7816 Songbird Lane is pet friendly.
Does 7816 Songbird Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7816 Songbird Lane offers parking.
Does 7816 Songbird Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7816 Songbird Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7816 Songbird Lane have a pool?
No, 7816 Songbird Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7816 Songbird Lane have accessible units?
No, 7816 Songbird Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7816 Songbird Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 7816 Songbird Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7816 Songbird Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 7816 Songbird Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

