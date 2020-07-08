7805 Romney Road

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage fireplace

A wonderful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath with a 2 car garage. Interior features 2 living areas with with an amazing all stone fireplace surrounded by vaulted wood beam ceilings. Enjoy the eat in kitchen with breakfast bar and dining nook. Large master bedroom featuring a walk in shower. Spacious secondary bedroom. Relax on the covered front porch or in your large fenced backyard with a covered patio.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,300, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,300, Available 5/1/20



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.