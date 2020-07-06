7800 Castillo Road

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage fireplace range

A charming 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bath, 2-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! This home features a living room that has a cozy fireplace and vaulted ceilings and a family room! The kitchen has white appliances with an electric stove which leads to dining area with beautiful bay windows! Covered back patio with a fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today!

