Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7800 Castillo Road

7800 Castillo Road · No Longer Available
Location

7800 Castillo Road, Fort Worth, TX 76112
Handley

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
A charming 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bath, 2-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! This home features a living room that has a cozy fireplace and vaulted ceilings and a family room! The kitchen has white appliances with an electric stove which leads to dining area with beautiful bay windows! Covered back patio with a fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For FAQ's and online application, visit www.streetlanehomes.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7800 Castillo Road have any available units?
7800 Castillo Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 7800 Castillo Road have?
Some of 7800 Castillo Road's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7800 Castillo Road currently offering any rent specials?
7800 Castillo Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7800 Castillo Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 7800 Castillo Road is pet friendly.
Does 7800 Castillo Road offer parking?
Yes, 7800 Castillo Road offers parking.
Does 7800 Castillo Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7800 Castillo Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7800 Castillo Road have a pool?
No, 7800 Castillo Road does not have a pool.
Does 7800 Castillo Road have accessible units?
No, 7800 Castillo Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7800 Castillo Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 7800 Castillo Road does not have units with dishwashers.

