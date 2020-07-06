All apartments in Fort Worth
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
7782 Park Run Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7782 Park Run Road

7782 Park Run Road · No Longer Available
Location

7782 Park Run Road, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Park Place

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
"Holiday Special" Receive two weeks of FREE RENT in December on all November Move-Ins!!!! Apply Now!

Perfect home in Park Place! Stunning 2 story brick home in Keller. Dual living and dining areas. Cozy corner wood burning fireplace in the family room. Oversized master suite with a sitting area, dual levels, garden tub, separate shower, dual sinks, and linen closet. All oversized bedrooms are upstairs. Huge kitchen that features an island, breakfast nook, tons of cabinet and counter space all overlooking the serene backyard. Lavish landscaping in the backyard with a huge covered porch. Lots of natural light throughout. Open floor plan.

Schedule a self tour and apply at www.Goalproperties.com
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7782 Park Run Road have any available units?
7782 Park Run Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 7782 Park Run Road have?
Some of 7782 Park Run Road's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7782 Park Run Road currently offering any rent specials?
7782 Park Run Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7782 Park Run Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 7782 Park Run Road is pet friendly.
Does 7782 Park Run Road offer parking?
No, 7782 Park Run Road does not offer parking.
Does 7782 Park Run Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7782 Park Run Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7782 Park Run Road have a pool?
No, 7782 Park Run Road does not have a pool.
Does 7782 Park Run Road have accessible units?
No, 7782 Park Run Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7782 Park Run Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 7782 Park Run Road does not have units with dishwashers.

