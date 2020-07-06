7782 Park Run Road

Amenities

"Holiday Special" Receive two weeks of FREE RENT in December on all November Move-Ins!!!! Apply Now!



Perfect home in Park Place! Stunning 2 story brick home in Keller. Dual living and dining areas. Cozy corner wood burning fireplace in the family room. Oversized master suite with a sitting area, dual levels, garden tub, separate shower, dual sinks, and linen closet. All oversized bedrooms are upstairs. Huge kitchen that features an island, breakfast nook, tons of cabinet and counter space all overlooking the serene backyard. Lavish landscaping in the backyard with a huge covered porch. Lots of natural light throughout. Open floor plan.



Schedule a self tour and apply at www.Goalproperties.com

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.