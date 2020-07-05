773 River Hill Lane

Amenities

This well cared for 3 bedroom has a perfect floor plan. Large living, with vaulted ceilings, is open to the dining and kitchen. Tons of counter and cabinet space, refrigerator and built in microwave in the over-sized galley kitchen with the laundry and powder bath conveniently tucked away downstairs. All bedrooms are upstairs. The master bedroom will accommodate large, king-sized furniture and the ensuite features a separate shower, garden tub and a spacious walk in closet. Great neighborhood and walking distance to the community park. All leases participate in the HVAC Filter Maintenance Program at a cost of $20 a month, due with rent. Pets on a case by case basis.