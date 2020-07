Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautiful home located in a highly sought after Fort Worth neighborhood, a must see - Beautifully updated four bedroom two bath home! Tile and Carpet throughout!!. Great location, a few minutes to Chisholm Trail, I-20 and I-30. This home has enough space for a home office_study. This home is move-in ready and ideal for entertaining! No Pets. Call for an appointment today!