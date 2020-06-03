All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated June 11 2020 at 7:25 AM

7705 Four Winds Dr

7705 Four Winds Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7705 Four Winds Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76133
Far Southwest

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful open 3/2/2 with central air, fireplace, fenced backyard, tile floors/laminate wood, close to all shopping, highways, and schools.
FW ISD:
E - Jackie Carden
M - Wedgewood
H - N Crowley
To make an appointment to see the home, please call Vicki @ 817-614-2088. To be approved, go to rhondasrentals.com/mike.html for the application. Pets are okay as long as it is not a Pit Bull or Rottweiler. Pet Fee is $300.00 per pet (non-refundable). Normal deposit is one month's rent but we can break it up into 3 monthly payments if needed. We do charge a $100.00 single or $150.00 double application fee. Poor credit okay with either good rental history or larger deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

