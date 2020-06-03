7705 Four Winds Dr

Amenities

Beautiful open 3/2/2 with central air, fireplace, fenced backyard, tile floors/laminate wood, close to all shopping, highways, and schools.

FW ISD:

E - Jackie Carden

M - Wedgewood

H - N Crowley

To make an appointment to see the home, please call Vicki @ 817-614-2088. To be approved, go to rhondasrentals.com/mike.html for the application. Pets are okay as long as it is not a Pit Bull or Rottweiler. Pet Fee is $300.00 per pet (non-refundable). Normal deposit is one month's rent but we can break it up into 3 monthly payments if needed. We do charge a $100.00 single or $150.00 double application fee. Poor credit okay with either good rental history or larger deposit.