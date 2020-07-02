7620 Arbor Ridge Court, Fort Worth, TX 76112 Harmony Hills
Amenities
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Nice open floor plane with 2 Dining and 2 dining. One bedroom could be fifth bedroom or office. full bath down and 4 bedroom up with 2 more full baths. No Carpet all tile ore Plank floors.
Online apps only www.classicpm.com Go to leasing & mgmt. tab. Must choose a property for app to show. Pay app fees per adult $45 Lease must be signed & dep. pd. before taking property off market. First full month’s rent as well as $250 Admin Fee due with any remaining pet dep. all upon move in.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7620 Arbor Ridge Court have any available units?
7620 Arbor Ridge Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 7620 Arbor Ridge Court have?
Some of 7620 Arbor Ridge Court's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7620 Arbor Ridge Court currently offering any rent specials?
7620 Arbor Ridge Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7620 Arbor Ridge Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 7620 Arbor Ridge Court is pet friendly.
Does 7620 Arbor Ridge Court offer parking?
Yes, 7620 Arbor Ridge Court offers parking.
Does 7620 Arbor Ridge Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7620 Arbor Ridge Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7620 Arbor Ridge Court have a pool?
No, 7620 Arbor Ridge Court does not have a pool.
Does 7620 Arbor Ridge Court have accessible units?
No, 7620 Arbor Ridge Court does not have accessible units.
Does 7620 Arbor Ridge Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7620 Arbor Ridge Court has units with dishwashers.
