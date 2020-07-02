All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 7620 Arbor Ridge Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
7620 Arbor Ridge Court
Last updated June 10 2019 at 1:52 PM

7620 Arbor Ridge Court

7620 Arbor Ridge Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Harmony Hills
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7620 Arbor Ridge Court, Fort Worth, TX 76112
Harmony Hills

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Nice open floor plane with 2 Dining and 2 dining. One bedroom could be fifth bedroom or office. full bath down and 4 bedroom up with 2 more full baths. No Carpet all tile ore Plank floors.

Online apps only www.classicpm.com Go to leasing & mgmt. tab. Must choose a property for app to show. Pay app fees per adult $45 Lease must be signed & dep. pd. before taking property off market. First full month’s rent as well as $250 Admin Fee due with any remaining pet dep. all upon move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7620 Arbor Ridge Court have any available units?
7620 Arbor Ridge Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 7620 Arbor Ridge Court have?
Some of 7620 Arbor Ridge Court's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7620 Arbor Ridge Court currently offering any rent specials?
7620 Arbor Ridge Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7620 Arbor Ridge Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 7620 Arbor Ridge Court is pet friendly.
Does 7620 Arbor Ridge Court offer parking?
Yes, 7620 Arbor Ridge Court offers parking.
Does 7620 Arbor Ridge Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7620 Arbor Ridge Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7620 Arbor Ridge Court have a pool?
No, 7620 Arbor Ridge Court does not have a pool.
Does 7620 Arbor Ridge Court have accessible units?
No, 7620 Arbor Ridge Court does not have accessible units.
Does 7620 Arbor Ridge Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7620 Arbor Ridge Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Move Cross Country
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Verandas at City View
7301 Oakmont Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
The George
4900 Gage Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76109
Rocco Apartment Homes
9001 Randol Mill Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
Viceroy at River Park
3450 River Park Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Chesapeake
6047 S Hulen St
Fort Worth, TX 76132
The Retreat at River Ranch
4850 River Ranch Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
The Landing
4200 Centreport Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76155
Firestone West 7th
1001 W 7th St
Fort Worth, TX 76102

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University