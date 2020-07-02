7620 Arbor Ridge Court

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace carpet oven

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Nice open floor plane with 2 Dining and 2 dining. One bedroom could be fifth bedroom or office. full bath down and 4 bedroom up with 2 more full baths. No Carpet all tile ore Plank floors.



Online apps only www.classicpm.com Go to leasing & mgmt. tab. Must choose a property for app to show. Pay app fees per adult $45 Lease must be signed & dep. pd. before taking property off market. First full month’s rent as well as $250 Admin Fee due with any remaining pet dep. all upon move in.