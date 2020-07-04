All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7609 Westwind Drive

7609 Westwind Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7609 Westwind Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76179
Lake Country

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
Hilltop views! Lake Country Estates! Wrap-around veranda porch spans the outside back portion of home! Huge party deck! Veranda deck opens from 2 beds upstairs through sliding glass doors. Lots of room for a growing family! 4 beds, 1 bedroom and full bath down stairs. Amazing Master Suite upstairs with Fireplace, Balcony and gorgeous view. Formal living w fireplace & wet bar. Oversized game room, family room on 1st level. Updated Island Kitchen w granite counter-tops, whisper soft drawers and cabinets, custom lighting. Voluntary membership to Lake Country Property Owners Association includes use of private boat ramp and recreation area. Great opportunity to be a part of the Eagle Mountain Lake community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7609 Westwind Drive have any available units?
7609 Westwind Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 7609 Westwind Drive have?
Some of 7609 Westwind Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7609 Westwind Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7609 Westwind Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7609 Westwind Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7609 Westwind Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 7609 Westwind Drive offer parking?
No, 7609 Westwind Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7609 Westwind Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7609 Westwind Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7609 Westwind Drive have a pool?
No, 7609 Westwind Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7609 Westwind Drive have accessible units?
No, 7609 Westwind Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7609 Westwind Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7609 Westwind Drive has units with dishwashers.

