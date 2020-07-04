7609 Westwind Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities game room

Hilltop views! Lake Country Estates! Wrap-around veranda porch spans the outside back portion of home! Huge party deck! Veranda deck opens from 2 beds upstairs through sliding glass doors. Lots of room for a growing family! 4 beds, 1 bedroom and full bath down stairs. Amazing Master Suite upstairs with Fireplace, Balcony and gorgeous view. Formal living w fireplace & wet bar. Oversized game room, family room on 1st level. Updated Island Kitchen w granite counter-tops, whisper soft drawers and cabinets, custom lighting. Voluntary membership to Lake Country Property Owners Association includes use of private boat ramp and recreation area. Great opportunity to be a part of the Eagle Mountain Lake community.