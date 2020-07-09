7584 Juliet Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming home located in Ft Worth, TX. Home features a fully equipped electric kitchen includes a refrigerator and microwave, washer and dryer provided, ceramic tile enhances the kitchen in the open space living and the wood burning fireplace has a gas starter. For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializedfortworth.com



This property is eligible for Rhino deposit replacement coverage in lieu of a security deposit, coverage typically under $10 a month. For information and enrollment visit www.sayrhino.com DEPOSIT-FREE!



https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=1yNQQQIRfE&env=production



Garrett George, leasing agent

Specialized Property Management #375514

469-754-8195



We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com