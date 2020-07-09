All apartments in Fort Worth
7584 Juliet Ln

Location

7584 Juliet Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Brittany Place

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming home located in Ft Worth, TX. Home features a fully equipped electric kitchen includes a refrigerator and microwave, washer and dryer provided, ceramic tile enhances the kitchen in the open space living and the wood burning fireplace has a gas starter. For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializedfortworth.com

This property is eligible for Rhino deposit replacement coverage in lieu of a security deposit, coverage typically under $10 a month. For information and enrollment visit www.sayrhino.com DEPOSIT-FREE!

https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=1yNQQQIRfE&env=production

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7584 Juliet Ln have any available units?
7584 Juliet Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 7584 Juliet Ln have?
Some of 7584 Juliet Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7584 Juliet Ln currently offering any rent specials?
7584 Juliet Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7584 Juliet Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 7584 Juliet Ln is pet friendly.
Does 7584 Juliet Ln offer parking?
No, 7584 Juliet Ln does not offer parking.
Does 7584 Juliet Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7584 Juliet Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7584 Juliet Ln have a pool?
No, 7584 Juliet Ln does not have a pool.
Does 7584 Juliet Ln have accessible units?
No, 7584 Juliet Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 7584 Juliet Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 7584 Juliet Ln does not have units with dishwashers.

