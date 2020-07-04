All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 757 Nelson Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
757 Nelson Place
Last updated December 18 2019 at 1:28 AM

757 Nelson Place

757 Nelson Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

757 Nelson Place, Fort Worth, TX 76028
Garden Acres

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous home remodeled and ready for you, never been leased before! New HVAC in 2017. Kitchen remodeled with granite and new stainless appliances in 2018, freshly painted and flooring in 2019. Split bedrooms. Large closets. Lots of storage. Wood burning fireplace. Large back yard with 10x10 storage building on concrete slab. Large concrete back patio runs length of house, plus all down the side of the house. Newer roof, new carpet in guest room. Desirable Centennial High School. Close to I-35, shopping and hospitals.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 757 Nelson Place have any available units?
757 Nelson Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 757 Nelson Place have?
Some of 757 Nelson Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 757 Nelson Place currently offering any rent specials?
757 Nelson Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 757 Nelson Place pet-friendly?
No, 757 Nelson Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 757 Nelson Place offer parking?
Yes, 757 Nelson Place offers parking.
Does 757 Nelson Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 757 Nelson Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 757 Nelson Place have a pool?
No, 757 Nelson Place does not have a pool.
Does 757 Nelson Place have accessible units?
No, 757 Nelson Place does not have accessible units.
Does 757 Nelson Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 757 Nelson Place does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alta Waterside
3964 Watercourse Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76109
Horizons at Sunridge
9001 Meadowbrook Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
The Laurel by Cortland
7000 N Beach St
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Tall Grass Village
3350 Amador Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76244
The Henderson
1000 Henderson St.
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Chaparral
6520 Red Sierra Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Chesapeake
6047 S Hulen St
Fort Worth, TX 76132
35 West at Champions Circle
3650 Outlet Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76177

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University