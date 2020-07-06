All apartments in Fort Worth
7564 Scarlet View Trail

7564 Scarlet View Trail · No Longer Available
Location

7564 Scarlet View Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76131
Basswood Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Strategic location! Spacious 5 bedroom 3 bath home with fresh paint throughout, beautiful wood floors and new stainless steel kitchen appliances. Down- formal living and dining rooms, gallery kitchen with ample cabinet space opened to an intimate family room. Walk-in pantry and utility room. One private bedroom downstairs is perfect for a study or an in-law suite, full bathroom. Up- multi-purpose living area that leads to a rich and cozy master suite that offer hers and his separate walk-in closets, dual sinks, garden tub with separate shower. 3 generous sized bedrooms, walk-in closets, full bathroom. Large backyard with a covered patio. Get to I35W, restaurants and shopping in minutes. Desirable Keller ISD!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7564 Scarlet View Trail have any available units?
7564 Scarlet View Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 7564 Scarlet View Trail have?
Some of 7564 Scarlet View Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7564 Scarlet View Trail currently offering any rent specials?
7564 Scarlet View Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7564 Scarlet View Trail pet-friendly?
No, 7564 Scarlet View Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 7564 Scarlet View Trail offer parking?
Yes, 7564 Scarlet View Trail offers parking.
Does 7564 Scarlet View Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7564 Scarlet View Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7564 Scarlet View Trail have a pool?
No, 7564 Scarlet View Trail does not have a pool.
Does 7564 Scarlet View Trail have accessible units?
No, 7564 Scarlet View Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 7564 Scarlet View Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7564 Scarlet View Trail has units with dishwashers.

