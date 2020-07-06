7564 Scarlet View Trail

Amenities

Strategic location! Spacious 5 bedroom 3 bath home with fresh paint throughout, beautiful wood floors and new stainless steel kitchen appliances. Down- formal living and dining rooms, gallery kitchen with ample cabinet space opened to an intimate family room. Walk-in pantry and utility room. One private bedroom downstairs is perfect for a study or an in-law suite, full bathroom. Up- multi-purpose living area that leads to a rich and cozy master suite that offer hers and his separate walk-in closets, dual sinks, garden tub with separate shower. 3 generous sized bedrooms, walk-in closets, full bathroom. Large backyard with a covered patio. Get to I35W, restaurants and shopping in minutes. Desirable Keller ISD!