7536 Arbor Hill Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

An amazing find nestled away from the hustle and bustle! Niche neighborhood with convenient access to 820, I30 and minutes away from Arlington! Multilevel entryway offers awesome views of common areas on main floor! Beautiful faux wood floors and ceramic tiled floors in living, dining and kitchen. Vaulted ceilings add interest and lots of height! Living room features wbfp and great views of backyard! Kitchen features granite countertops, expansive cabinets and a bonus built in wine rack! Washer and dryer connections off of kitchen. Master bedroom located downstairs and offers wbfp, vaulted ceilings and a spacious en suite. Separate shower, double sinks, tiled floors and walk in closet! Upstairs you'll find the remaining two bedrooms and the guest bathroom. Guest bath finished out with granite and brushed nickel fixtures! Nice sized patio, cozy backyard and storage shed round out this home!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,450, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,450, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.