Fort Worth, TX
7536 Arbor Hill Drive
Last updated February 11 2020 at 11:41 PM

7536 Arbor Hill Drive

7536 Arbor Hill Drive · No Longer Available
Fort Worth
Location

7536 Arbor Hill Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76120
John T. White

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
An amazing find nestled away from the hustle and bustle! Niche neighborhood with convenient access to 820, I30 and minutes away from Arlington! Multilevel entryway offers awesome views of common areas on main floor! Beautiful faux wood floors and ceramic tiled floors in living, dining and kitchen. Vaulted ceilings add interest and lots of height! Living room features wbfp and great views of backyard! Kitchen features granite countertops, expansive cabinets and a bonus built in wine rack! Washer and dryer connections off of kitchen. Master bedroom located downstairs and offers wbfp, vaulted ceilings and a spacious en suite. Separate shower, double sinks, tiled floors and walk in closet! Upstairs you'll find the remaining two bedrooms and the guest bathroom. Guest bath finished out with granite and brushed nickel fixtures! Nice sized patio, cozy backyard and storage shed round out this home!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,450, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,450, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7536 Arbor Hill Drive have any available units?
7536 Arbor Hill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 7536 Arbor Hill Drive have?
Some of 7536 Arbor Hill Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7536 Arbor Hill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7536 Arbor Hill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7536 Arbor Hill Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7536 Arbor Hill Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7536 Arbor Hill Drive offer parking?
No, 7536 Arbor Hill Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7536 Arbor Hill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7536 Arbor Hill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7536 Arbor Hill Drive have a pool?
No, 7536 Arbor Hill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7536 Arbor Hill Drive have accessible units?
No, 7536 Arbor Hill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7536 Arbor Hill Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7536 Arbor Hill Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

