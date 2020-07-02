- This beautiful duplex is a 2 bedroom 2 bathroom home. With easy access to I-20 you can get to anywhere your going fast. Close to the Hulen Mall and great dinning choices near by. Call today to schedule to your future home!
817.292.4313
(RLNE5320950)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7533 Kings Trail have any available units?
7533 Kings Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 7533 Kings Trail currently offering any rent specials?
7533 Kings Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7533 Kings Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 7533 Kings Trail is pet friendly.
Does 7533 Kings Trail offer parking?
No, 7533 Kings Trail does not offer parking.
Does 7533 Kings Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7533 Kings Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7533 Kings Trail have a pool?
No, 7533 Kings Trail does not have a pool.
Does 7533 Kings Trail have accessible units?
No, 7533 Kings Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 7533 Kings Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 7533 Kings Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7533 Kings Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 7533 Kings Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)