Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
7528 Beckwood Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7528 Beckwood Drive

7528 Beckwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7528 Beckwood Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76112
Handley

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
APPLICATION FEE SPECIAL! Get your application fee refunded to your ledger when you lease a Main Street Renewal home within 30 days of applying! Lease a home today!*application fee refund is contingent on a fully executed lease and move in funds paid within 48 hours of application approval. Please contact our office with any questions*Living room offers a brick fireplace. Kitchen features white on white Cabinets, Stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops are sure to please. Appliance package features a counter top electric range, built in oven, dishwasher and a refrigerator. Wood flooring and Ceramic tile flooring in entertaining areas. Home also includes a Covered patio, Storage shed and a Two car garage offering remote access. *HOME IS AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN!*
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7528 Beckwood Drive have any available units?
7528 Beckwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 7528 Beckwood Drive have?
Some of 7528 Beckwood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7528 Beckwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7528 Beckwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7528 Beckwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7528 Beckwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7528 Beckwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7528 Beckwood Drive offers parking.
Does 7528 Beckwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7528 Beckwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7528 Beckwood Drive have a pool?
No, 7528 Beckwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7528 Beckwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 7528 Beckwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7528 Beckwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7528 Beckwood Drive has units with dishwashers.

