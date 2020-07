Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This single story 3 bedroom, 2 bath home features a fully functional floorplan that includes upgrades such as raised ceiling height, granite kitchen counters, separate shower and garden tub in master bath, separate vanities in master bath. The kitchen has an island and is open to the living area with fireplace. This home is in Keller ISD and has easy access to the highways and shopping.