Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great lease home in Keller ISD, 3 Bedroom 2 Bath single story home, with 1695 square feet. NEW AC. This very nice, clean and well kept home has a large Living Room. Living Room is open to the kitchen and breakfast area. REFRIGERATOR INCLUDED. Pets may be approved on a case by case basis. Quick Move in 10.1.19. Easy access to Hwy 820 and Hwy 35.