Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors oven recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

A Must See!!! Newly renovated 3 bedroom, 1 bath & 1 car garage! Everything is new!!! New roof, new central AC & Heat, hot Water Heater, new kitchen with granite C-tops, new bath, refinished original hardwood floors! This property has new wiring, plumbing, new windows & fresh paint inside n' out! Don't wait.....this property is priced to lease & won't last long!!!