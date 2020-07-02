All apartments in Fort Worth
7466 Coachwood Circle

Location

7466 Coachwood Circle, Fort Worth, TX 76133
Candleridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Very nice half duplex in SW Ft Worth -3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car garage w-opener - carpeting, flooring, appliances - Living room has ceiling fan, wood burning fireplace and built-in shelving. Kitchen has breakfast bar, plenty of cabinets, smooth-top range and refrigerator. Utility closet for full size w-d in kitchen. Nice size bedrooms with walk in closets -pets are case by case basis -no large or aggressive breeds. $40.00 APP FEE PER ADULT 18 AND OVER- Copy of DL's and 2 months proof of income with EACH SUBMITTED APP -RENTER'S INSURANCE REQUIRED.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7466 Coachwood Circle have any available units?
7466 Coachwood Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 7466 Coachwood Circle have?
Some of 7466 Coachwood Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7466 Coachwood Circle currently offering any rent specials?
7466 Coachwood Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7466 Coachwood Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 7466 Coachwood Circle is pet friendly.
Does 7466 Coachwood Circle offer parking?
Yes, 7466 Coachwood Circle offers parking.
Does 7466 Coachwood Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7466 Coachwood Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7466 Coachwood Circle have a pool?
No, 7466 Coachwood Circle does not have a pool.
Does 7466 Coachwood Circle have accessible units?
No, 7466 Coachwood Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 7466 Coachwood Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7466 Coachwood Circle has units with dishwashers.

