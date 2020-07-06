7437 Cascade Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

4 + 2 Keller ISD Home for Lease in Sutter's Mill - This well taken care of 4 bedroom, 2 bath home is located in north Fort Worth on a quiet cul-de-sac. The only traffic you will see is if someone is coming to your home! The property has a very large backyard. There is an oversized open patio. Brazilian hardwood cherry floors in the living area, hallway and master bedroom. The master bedroom and secondary bedrooms are on opposite sides of the home which makes for a great flow pattern yet privacy. You will love this home! Located in Keller ISD and is convenient to shopping and restaurants.



