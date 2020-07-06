All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 7437 Cascade Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
7437 Cascade Court
Last updated June 30 2019 at 8:53 AM

7437 Cascade Court

7437 Cascade Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7437 Cascade Court, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Summerfields

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4 + 2 Keller ISD Home for Lease in Sutter's Mill - This well taken care of 4 bedroom, 2 bath home is located in north Fort Worth on a quiet cul-de-sac. The only traffic you will see is if someone is coming to your home! The property has a very large backyard. There is an oversized open patio. Brazilian hardwood cherry floors in the living area, hallway and master bedroom. The master bedroom and secondary bedrooms are on opposite sides of the home which makes for a great flow pattern yet privacy. You will love this home! Located in Keller ISD and is convenient to shopping and restaurants.

(RLNE4119527)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7437 Cascade Court have any available units?
7437 Cascade Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 7437 Cascade Court currently offering any rent specials?
7437 Cascade Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7437 Cascade Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 7437 Cascade Court is pet friendly.
Does 7437 Cascade Court offer parking?
No, 7437 Cascade Court does not offer parking.
Does 7437 Cascade Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7437 Cascade Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7437 Cascade Court have a pool?
No, 7437 Cascade Court does not have a pool.
Does 7437 Cascade Court have accessible units?
No, 7437 Cascade Court does not have accessible units.
Does 7437 Cascade Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 7437 Cascade Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7437 Cascade Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 7437 Cascade Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Best Cities for Pets 2019
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Laurel by Cortland
7000 N Beach St
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Ascent
6303 Shady Oaks Manor Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76135
The Atlantic Station
2650 Western Center Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76131
Venue at 8651
8651 Meadowbrook Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
Tuscany
1401 Morrison Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Race Street Lofts
2901 Race St
Fort Worth, TX 76111
Highpoint Urban Living
650 S Main St
Fort Worth, TX 76104
The Landing
4200 Centreport Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76155

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University