Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

3 Bedroom 2 Full Baths in up and coming Bomber Heights neighborhood. Open concept, light and bright throughout the house. All new plumbing, new kitchen and baths. Restored hardwood floors, granite countertops and new appliances. 1 car attached garage plus BIG workshop with power! This home is move in ready.