Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM

7433 Aberdeen Drive

7433 Aberdeen Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7433 Aberdeen Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76116
Bomber Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Don't miss this 3-bedroom + 1 bathroom spacious home that includes a huge fenced yard, ample closet space, formal dining area, and a roomy living area! Features include an electric oven+range, dishwasher, and full-size washer+dryer hook-ups.
All pets MUST BE APPROVED in advance by Property Manager. Please check with PM for pet charges. Amenity Included - A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7433 Aberdeen Drive have any available units?
7433 Aberdeen Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 7433 Aberdeen Drive have?
Some of 7433 Aberdeen Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7433 Aberdeen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7433 Aberdeen Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7433 Aberdeen Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7433 Aberdeen Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7433 Aberdeen Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7433 Aberdeen Drive offers parking.
Does 7433 Aberdeen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7433 Aberdeen Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7433 Aberdeen Drive have a pool?
No, 7433 Aberdeen Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7433 Aberdeen Drive have accessible units?
No, 7433 Aberdeen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7433 Aberdeen Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7433 Aberdeen Drive has units with dishwashers.

