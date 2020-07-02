7433 Aberdeen Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven range w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Don't miss this 3-bedroom + 1 bathroom spacious home that includes a huge fenced yard, ample closet space, formal dining area, and a roomy living area! Features include an electric oven+range, dishwasher, and full-size washer+dryer hook-ups.

All pets MUST BE APPROVED in advance by Property Manager. Please check with PM for pet charges. Amenity Included - A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.